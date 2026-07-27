"Be Brave", the documentary film on Renzo Rosso to be presented at the Venice Film Festival

Milan - "Be Brave" is the title of the documentary film chronicling the extraordinary personal and entrepreneurial journey of Renzo Rosso, founder and chairman of the OTB Group and one of the most visionary figures in international fashion and communication. This is according to the Venice Biennale website.

90-minute film to be presented in the official selection - out of competition open section in Venice

The film is directed by Francesco Carrozzini, a photographer and director, and son of the late Franca Sozzani, the historic editor-in-chief of Vogue Italia who passed away in 2016. It tells the story of Renzo Rosso by addressing and using artificial intelligence in a provocative and original way. The film centres on the debate about the boundaries between human creativity and technology, and between truth and falsehood.

"You can't tell the story of a rule-breaker by following the rules. So we didn't," explains the film's presentation, as announced by Renzo Rosso on his Facebook profile.

"Be Brave is a documentary about Renzo Rosso, created with Artificial Intelligence. Every revolution needs a human error to change the world," reads the film's presentation. The 90-minute film will have its world premiere in the Official selection, Out of competition Open section at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, which takes place from September 2 to 12.

The film is produced by Our Films and Our Ai.

The release of the film, as well as the arrival of a biography about the Venetian entrepreneur, was announced at the end of June during a press meeting in Noventa Vicentina, at the headquarters of Staff International.

On that occasion, Rosso said: "I am a big fan of technology and we are doing a lot on this front, thanks to AI, from consumption control to placements and design. Artificial intelligence must be seen as something that stimulates. It is something you have to dialogue with and insert who you are into. The beauty is when you manage to establish a human relationship within technology; then something true emerges that has the brand's DNA".

Rosso received the Légion d’honneur from the French government in 2025

As the founder and chairman of OTB, Rosso received the Légion d’honneur from the French government in 2025. "This is a recognition that holds great value for me and represents an incentive to strengthen our presence in France. Italy and France are two pillars of excellence on the international fashion scene. They have influenced the entire world and must continue to maintain a central role in the creative and industrial development of the sector," the entrepreneur explained a few months ago.

The OTB Group's turnover amounted to 1.7 billion as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of 4.8 percent at constant exchange rates compared to 2024. The group includes the brands Diesel, Jil Sander, Maison Margiela, Marni, and Viktor&Rolf; the companies Staff International and Brave Kid; and a stake in the Amiri brand. The net financial position is 40 million euros.