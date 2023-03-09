BFC partners with Film AlUla to support female filmmakers and creators

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has struck up a new partnership with Film AlUla as part of the film agency’s newly launched AlUla Creates platform, created to empower future generations in film, the arts and fashion.

The initiative comes as part of the Saudi Arabian firm’s efforts to encourage female filmmakers and creatives in the region to collaborate with leading industry professionals and access development funds to support their work.

BFC’s partnership with Film AlUla is the first phase of a series in the programme, and sees the duo work together with Saudi film actor Mila Al Zahrani, Kloss Films founder Alec Maxwell and fashion icons Helena Christensen and Eva Herzigova, who will each become ambassadors for the platform.

AlUla Creates is part of the organisation’s wider strategy to create a film-friendly ecosystem in the country, a press release read, supporting its development through financial and support incentives that will further aim to help the AlUla region as a whole.

Speaking on the partnership, BFC’s CEO Caroline Rush, said: “AlUla Creates provides a platform to support female founders in fashion and film, to share creative processes and access platforms to build international audiences that promote cultural exchanges through a female gaze.

“Fashion is at the intersection of many creative industries. Through film, the fashion industry builds strong creative narratives and reaches global audiences on a daily basis.

“Mentoring and empowering female founders is aligned to our values, and we look forward to contributing to the development of the programme.”

Additionally, to celebrate the 95th Academy Awards, Saudi female designers Alia and Abeer Olaif of Atelier Hekayat and Arwa Al Ammari of ArAm have designed three bespoke looks alongside British fashion designer Emilia Wickstead for the Oscars Vanity Fair party.