BTS, Dolly Parton and more to auction off wardrobes for MusiCares charity

A number of high profile artists have donated wardrobes and memorabilia as part of the upcoming MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, held by Julien’s Auctions.

Scheduled for January 30, the event will take place during the official Grammy week with proceeds from the auction going towards MusiCares nonprofit, formed to support the music community with health and human services initiatives.

K-pop stars BTS are to auction off their custom-made looks worn during the 63rd Grammy awards ceremony, with a conservative pre-auction estimate of 30,000 to 50,000 dollars. Jewellery worn and owned by members of the band will also be available.

Dolly Parton’s rhinestone adorned dress, worn while receiving the MusiCares Person Of The Year at the charity’s gala, will also be up for grabs. Estimated at 2,000 to 5,000 dollars, the dress will be sold alongside a framed photo of the country singer wearing the piece, as well as the mannequin used to tailor it.

Image: Katy Perry, John Shearer

Additionally, a Katy Perry dress, a Lionel Richie jacket designed by David Thomas, a Gucci bomber jacket worn by Scott Weiland and Demi Lovato’s Vic Matie combat boots are also set to be up for auction.

“In addition to showcasing the most exciting music memorabilia on the market, this annual Grammy Week charity online auction with MusiCares brings us together to celebrate our greatest artists while furthering an important cause to aid the struggling music community,” said Darren Julien, president and CEO of Julien’s Auctions.