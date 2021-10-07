Bulgari Serpenti transforms into NFT art with immersive AI installation

Italian luxury house Bulgari has transformed its Serpenti emblem into an immersive AI installation artwork that is set to become an auctionable non-fungible token (NFT), taking the iconic snake design into the metaverse.

Located in a public installation at the heart of Milan’s Piazza Duomo, the artwork aims to represent the development of the Serpenti over its lifetime, referenced in its name ‘Serpenti Metamorphosis’. The dynamic 3D sculptures, created by media artist Refik Anadol, brought together millions of pictures of nature and flora to form the brand’s first luxury artificial intelligence (AI) art.

Visitors to the installation are treated to a multisensory experience, with entire spaces - wall to ceiling - dedicated to the AI imagery. Through the use of machine learning algorithms, snake images will come to life within the sculpture as an additional reference to the emblem. A specially created Rainforest Serpenti fragrance, produced in collaboration with Firmenich and also utilising AI technology, supplements the artwork.

Image: Buglari

Anadol said about the work: “The concept of Metamorphosis is truly inspiring for me as machine intelligence has the capacity to take the colours, patterns and shapes of nature and reproduce them into new forms that only exist in its mind. And, when I welcome the machine as a collaborator, it allows me to make the invisible, visible. Metamorphosis is really the perfect symbol to represent overarching ideas of evolution, growth and precision in the world that surrounds us.

“This precision is demonstrated in everything that Bulgari does, so I see so many similarities in the precise way that we create our artworks and the craftsmanship that goes into the creation of Bulgari jewels.”

To expand on the celebration of the Serpenti Collection, the immersive experience begins in Milan and is set to travel to various cities around the world, ending with the artwork converted into an auctioned NFT multidimensional piece of art. The NFT will be completely unique and collectable, presented together with a token that gives proof of the author and ownership. Proceeds from the sale will be donated to a charity selected by Anadol and Bulgari.

“Serpenti Metamorphosis will become an exclusive and unique artwork in the digital world thanks to the NFT technology that uses the potential of blockchain to make a work of art truly exclusive and inimitable within the digital universe,” explained Jean-Christophe Babin, Bulgari’s CEO.

Visitors can attend the installation through an online booking, with the further opportunity to visit Bulgari’s store on Via Montenapoleone for an exhibition throughout October, displaying some of the most notable pieces from the Serpenti Collection.

To celebrate the launch, Bulgari hosted a high profile event, taking visitors through the immersive world. Alongside performers and digital snakes, guests included the likes of Chiara Ferragni, Elodie and Tina Kunakey.