Bvlgari extends relationship with BAFTA

Luxury jewellery Bvlgari is extending its relationship with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) for its fourth consecutive year, sponsoring the organisation’s nominee’s party and the EE BAFTA Film Awards.

Since the inception of the BAFTA’s partnership with Bvlgari in 2022, the LVMH-owned label has continued what is described as an “enduring relationship with the film industry” which “spans generations”.

In a release, Bvlgari Group chief executive officer, Jean-Christophe Babin, said: “It is an honour for Bvlgari to support the BAFTA Awards for the fourth consecutive year. We are proud to celebrate excellence in film and creativity alongside such a prestigious institution.

“Our long-standing partnership with BAFTA reflects our shared commitment to recognising and elevating exceptional talent, and we are thrilled to continue contributing to the celebration of artistry and innovation in the entertainment industry.”

Alongside supporting the official Nominees’ Party, taking place February 15, Bvlgari will also serve as the official jewellery and watch partner for the awards ceremony on the following day.