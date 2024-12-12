Channel 4 to search for UK’s first TV knitting champion

British television station Channel 4 has announced a new knitting competition show featuring 10 ambitious knitters who will compete to become the UK’s first TV knitting champion.

The ‘Game of Wool’ show, produced by Glasgow-based Hello Halo, will be presented by Olympic champion diver and knitting enthusiast Tom Daley and feature eight 60-minute shows.

Set against the picturesque countryside of rural Scotland, which is steeped in knitting and wool heritage, each episode will task the knitters with two challenges: a group knit where they’ll be working together in teams on an extremely complex project, as well as an individual knit where they’ll take on individual briefs to test their capabilities and skill level.

Each week, the competitors must create a whole host of unique makes and larger-than-life sculptural pieces – all made from wool. These include clothing, jewellery, home accessories, furniture, and sculptures and they may even try their hands at ‘yarn bombing’.

All the competitors will be under the watchful eye of two established and respected creatives from the world of wool – Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell. Known for their work knitting for brands such as Chanel, Vivienne Westwood, Paul Smith and Nike, Gilpin will judge the knitters on their creative approaches, while Greenwell will be inspecting their technique.

At the end of the competition, only one will win the glory of being the first winner of ‘Game of Wool’.

Commenting on taking on his first major presenting role, Daley said in a statement: “I am very excited, and slightly nervous, to be taking on my first ever hosting role on a project that encompasses everything I’m passionate about.

“I adore all things knitting and encourage everyone to pick up some knitting needles and give it a go! I cannot wait to see the creations our knitters will weave together, and hope this inspires people at home to get involved too!”

Casting for ‘Game of Wool’ is now open, with applications closing on January 5, 2025.