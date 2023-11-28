Cinematic tapestry: The life of Brunello Cucinelli to be subject of new documentary

Italian fashion mogul Brunello Cucinelli is set to grace the silver screen in a forthcoming documentary filmed by Academy Award-winning director Giuseppe Tornatore, acclaimed for 'Cinema Paradiso.'

Cucinelli, founder of the eponymous fashion empire, expressed his longtime connection with Tornatore and the director's commitment to capturing the essence of the brand's history, according to Italian news outlet Pambianco.

The documentary, currently in production in Umbria with initial scenes shot in Castel Rigone, aims to serve as a testament to the company's legacy. The cinematic endeavour coincides with a thriving financial year at the fashion house, with Brunello Cucinelli posting a 27.5 percent increase in Q3 earnings of 818.4 million euros, in comparison to last year.

The trend of cinematic portrayals of fashion icons continues to gain traction, with recent announcements featuring John Galliano, Karl Lagerfeld, and Alexander McQueen, reflecting an industry-wide fascination with the lives and legacies of prominent designers. Additionally, a series chronicling the iconic Cristòbal Balenciaga is slated to premiere on Disney+ in January, Pambianco said.