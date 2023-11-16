Claire’s to create TV series alongside Sony Pictures

Accessories retailer Claire’s is continuing on its path of rejuvenation, as it looks to enter a new form of media in a bid to resonate with its young target audience.

The company revealed that it is teaming up with content creator Sony Pictures Television – Kids (SPT – Kids) to create a new series for young people through a collaboration with its CMedia production studio.

Expanding on its current global platform, Claire’s said it would leverage SPT – Kids’ content creation team, while further exploring opportunities for merchandise and experiences linked to the series.

While there is limited information as to what the show will entail, Claire’s said the decision to move ahead with the project stemmed from the voices, interests and perspectives of Gen Zalpha, and will ultimately integrate branded programming into their lives.

Expanding on this, Kristin Patrick, EVP and chief marketing officer at Claire’s said: "In our ongoing dialogue with Gen Zalpha, they have told us they would love to see more content from us, and I am thrilled that we can partner with SPT to create this series to deepen our engagement and express the power of our brand in unique, new ways.

“We will partner to not only produce highly original programming and IP, but also amplify the brand's global resonance and expand our consumer interaction through content that is socially immersive and shoppable entertainment."

The company has been shifting its presence in the market over the last year as it looked to further resonate with younger buyers, as seen in the refresh of its piercing business and its store expansion plans, lead by partnerships with notable department stores and multi-brand retailers.