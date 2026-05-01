Demna Gvasalia deconstructs Gucci's history in new exhibition

Demna Gvasalia is rewriting Gucci's history in a “museum of museums”. As part of a new exhibition, the creative director of the Florentine brand tells the house's story not as a linear chronicle, but as a multifaceted reinterpretation blending the present and memory.

With the “Gucci Storia” exhibition at Palazzo Gucci, he is creating a “museum of museums”, Gucci announced on Wednesday. He is relying on a concept that is less about archiving and more about staging. The rooms do not follow a classic dramatic structure. Instead, they resemble a sequence of curated perspectives, ranging from a portrait gallery and a tribute to Florentine textile art to a cabinet of curiosities that delves deep into the house's archives.

The building itself becomes a metaphor. Walking through the Palazzo, according to the announcement, mirrors strolling through the city, creating a dialogue between place and identity. Florence appears not just as a geographical origin, but as a vibrant sounding board for the house's constantly evolving DNA.

Fittingly, the Palazzo della Mercanzia, which houses Palazzo Gucci, is considered the historic home of the fashion house founded by Guccio Gucci in 1921. The Palazzo has previously served as a stage for the changing creative signatures of former designers. With “Gucci Storia”, however, this tradition reaches a new dimension. The history no longer seems merely displayed, but deconstructed and reassembled as the narrative of a house that constantly reinvents itself.

While the exhibition unfolds across the upper floors, the ground floor combines commercial and culinary experiences. These range from a boutique and a cocktail bar to the Gucci Osteria by Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura.

Gucci Storia Credits: Gucci

Gucci Storia Credits: Gucci

Gucci Storia Credits: Gucci

Gucci Storia Credits: Gucci

Gucci Storia Credits: Gucci

Gucci Storia Credits: Gucci