'Devil Wears Prada 2' takes top spot in N. America box office

"The Devil Wears Prada 2" debuted atop the North American box office this weekend, industry estimates showed Sunday, 20 years after the hit original took audiences inside the cutthroat world of haute couture.

The sequel sees Anne Hathaway's character return to work under tyrannical editor Miranda Priestly, portrayed again by Meryl Streep, as their fashion magazine faces an existential crisis.

Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt also return as leads, while a host of A-list additions and celebrity cameos round out the star-studded cast.

Released by 20th Century Fox and with returning director David Frankel, the film took in $77 million in the US and Canadian market, according to Exhibitor Relations.

"This is a sensational opening for a comedy drama," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, noting "very good" reviews and themes of power, image and success that "are more recognizable and relevant today than ever."

Streep won a Golden Globe and received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in her first turn as Miranda Priestly -- who is not-so-subtly based on longtime "Vogue" chief Anna Wintour.