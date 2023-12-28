Dior unveils new exhibition at La Galerie Dior

Dior’s gallery space in in Paris, La Galerie Dior, was created to feature both art and pieces from the Maison’s archives, a timeline of Christian Dior’s legacy and the six successors who have helmed the label since. These include Yves Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and current Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri.

In a new exhibition on show until 13 May 2024, Dior is showcasing collaborations between a series of women artists and its Maison. Orchestrated by Dior's Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri, the exhibition sets out to celebrate dialogues between Dior and prominent creative women with works on show by Elina Chauvet, Judy Chicago, Maya Goded, Constance Guisset, Katerina Jebb, Eva Jospin, Brigitte Lacombe, Claude Lalanne, Sarah Moon, Brigitte Niedermair, Shourouk Rhaiem, Niki de Saint Phalle, Penny Slinger and Yuriko Takagi.

In a statement Dior parent LVMH said the works “succeed one another from room to room, offering a poetic immersion into the artists’ singular universes while spotlighting their connection with Dior.”

The highlight of the exhibition is the Chambre aux Merveilles, a cabinet of curiosities presenting reinterpretations of the emblematic Lady Dior by its creators.