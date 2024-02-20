Downton Abbey, Peaky Blinders and more: 60 film costumes to go up for auction

Cosprop and Kerry Taylor Auctions have announced that they are preparing to host an auction of iconic film and television costumes running from February 22 to March 10, during which time a live auction will also take place on March 5 where pieces will also be available to bid on.

All of the 60 items – some costumes, some film memorabilia – derive from the archives of costume house Cosprop and had initially been donated to the organisation in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity established by Cosprop founder and costume designer John Bright.

As such, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the charity to provide free access to theatre shows, museum tours, visual and performing arts workshops for children and supporting creative career pathways for young people.

In a release, Bright said: “My life’s work has been committed to costume design for film, TV and theatre, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to pursue this path. It is my firmly held belief that the arts and creativity can shape happier and healthier children and enable young people to reach their full potential.”

Among the pieces up for auction are that of a 1950’s Christian Dior taffeta ball gown worn by Madonna in ‘Evita’, Johnny Depp’s costume as Ichabod Crane in the film ‘Sleepy Hollow’, Colin Firth’s wet shirt from the BBC TV’s drama series ‘Pride & Prejudice’ and Heath Ledger’s masquerade ball costume from ‘Casanova’.

See more of the looks here…

"Ever After" Drew Barrymore dress. Credits: Kerry Taylor Auctions.

The costumes of Johnny Depp, Anya Taylor-Joy and Colin Firth in Sleepy Hollow. Credits: Lightcamera.auction/Kerry Taylor Auctions.

Dame Elizabeth Taylor close up Young Toscanini 1998 Credits: Lightcamera.auction/Kerry Taylor Auctions (c) Tom Rand.

Dame Elizabeth Taylor "The Young Toscanini" 1988 costume side view designed by Tom Rand Credits: Lightcamera.auction/Kerry Taylor Auctions

Carey Mulligan FAR FROM THE MADDING CROWD Credits: ©2015 20th Century Studios, Inc. All rights reserved

"Far From The Madding Crowd" 2015 Carey Mulligan's costume designed by Janet Patterson Credits: Lightscamera.auction/Kerry Taylor Auctions

"Peaky Blinders" 2017 Tom Hardy full costume designed by Alison McCosh Credits: Lightscamera.auction/Kerry Taylor Auctions