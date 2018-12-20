Duke Fashions wins the coveted Excellency in Fashion Award ’18

Duke Fashions has bagged the coveted Excellency in Fashion Award ’18 for its extraordinary contribution in MSMEs development of Punjab. Duke’s constant endeavour is to create benchmarks and constantly reinvent. Duke is India’s top T-shirt brand. This is a value for money brand and its mission is to make available international designs and styles at highly reasonable prices.

Launched in 1966, Duke offers clothing for men, women, and children in the premium and mid-premium segment. The range covers T-shirts, jackets, sweaters, sweatshirts, tracksuits, thermals, jogging suits, shirts, denims and trousers, lowers, bermudas, shorts, value packs, lounge wear, accessories etc.

Duke is influenced by latest international fashion trends. It has fully equipped vertically integrated garment manufacturing plants, with knitting, dyeing, processing, finishing, mercerizing, compacting, embroidery and printing under one roof.

Duke has 50 shop in shops, 360 EBOs and 4000 MBOs. It is in 200 large format stores like Spencer, Walmart and Hypercity. It is online on Myntra, Snapdeal, Jabong, Flipkart and Amazon. Step Ahead is a premium lifestyle footwear collection from Duke aimed at men. It is specially designed and crafted for the utmost comfort, style and durability.