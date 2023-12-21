Ebay extends Love Island sponsorship to All Stars season

Resale marketplace Ebay has announced the extension of its partnership with ITV’s Love Island to bring its sponsorship of the reality show to a new All Stars season.

The move expands on the already established relationship between Ebay and Love Island, which had initially been introduced in early 2022 with the platform beginning to supply pre-loved clothing to be worn by participants of the programme.

Ebay later upped the ante for a third season in 2023, becoming the headline sponsor of the show in a bid to further expand its reach among Love Island’s young adult viewership.

Now, the partnership will be extending to the first-ever Love Island All Stars, in which past contestants will star for the second time in the show and will continue to sport secondhand goods curated by Ebay’s team.

Celebrity stylist and Ebay’s pre-loved style director, Amy Bannerman, will source fashion from Ebay alongside the Love Island styling team, putting to use a selection of pre-loved clothing, authenticated sneakers and garments from Ebay’s Imperfects range.

In a release, creative director of Love Island at Lifted Entertainment, Mike Spencer, expressed his delight at the news, adding: “Building on a great two-year partnership with Ebay, we can't wait to see their pre-loved fashion enter the All Stars Villa.

“As a production, we are continuing to work up new ways of showcasing pre-loved items in the show, as well as representing a conscious fashion cycle. We are excited to be elevating this in Love Island All Stars, coming in 2024.”