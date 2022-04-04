Editorial platform Hurs to launch in bid to bring female empowerment back to media

A social media-led platform run by Dutch stylist Bonnie Langedijk is set to launch April 5 with the goal of challenging the way women are currently represented in media.

Hurs will cover everything from fashion and art to travel and food and will include curated product edits and a members club that will allow participants to exchange ideas with women highlighted by the platform.

The site, which said it is created by women, for women, hopes to speak to its readers authentically through multiple channels, including Instagram Lives, think pieces and newsletters.

In its manifesto, the company said that despite women increasingly demanding for a more female-friendly space, the media had “lost the ability” to serve them, only celebrating the same few in a bid to benefit from advertising payments.

It continued: “We’ve lived with the inconsistent and one-dimensional way women are spoken to. Accepted how we’ve been portrayed on their pages. That can no longer be enough.”