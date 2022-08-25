Estée Lauder to join Decentraland’s Metaverse Art Week

Beauty conglomerate Estée Lauder is continuing its exploration of the digital world as it announces its participation in Decentraland’s upcoming Metaverse Fashion Week, scheduled for August 24 to 28.

The group will be presenting an exclusive Proof of Attendance Protocol (POAP), created by identity designer Alex Box.

In a release, Box said of the collaboration: “I’ve always been incredibly inspired by the brand’s iconic heritage, combined with a distinctly future-forward sense of exploration and achievement.

“The metaverse has limitless possibilities and opens up novel ways to express beauty.”

The experience draws inspiration from the brand’s founder Estée Lauder and incorporates the brand’s cartouche.

The POAP can be claimed at one of three stations within the art week, including Sculpture Garden, CashLabs Gallery and ArtNet.

Once claimed, users can gain access to upcoming Web3 activations from the Estée Lauder brand.

The activation builds on the company’s continued investment in the digital space, with it also taking part in Decentraland’s recent Metaverse Fashion Week as the event’s exclusive beauty partner and bringing one of its real-life products into the digital realm.

Metaverse Art Week 2022 as a whole will showcase the latest technological innovations in digital art and design development via Decentraland’s virtual world. The event will include the digitisation of world-renowned art works in a Web3 format.