Fashion for Good’s new exhibition explores the future of fashion week through a new era

Amsterdam’s Fashion for Good Museum has opened a new exhibition dissecting fashion weeks, looking into their impact on the industry and what the future could look like for them.

‘Fashion Week: A New Era’ explores the beginnings of fashion week, moving through time via iconic runway looks, with designs from the likes of Balenciaga, Versace and Moschino on display within the exhibition.

The digital shift taken on by the industry, which was prominent over the course of the pandemic, also plays a role in the museum, with visitors able to view digital shows by The Fabricant and Tommy Hilfiger. An immersive installation by virtual world Digital Village will additionally be on display, allowing attendees to build their own avatar and walk in a digital fashion show.

Naturally, sustainability has an important part in the exhibition, with several sustainable looks by both designers and start-ups also dotted throughout the exhibition, including pieces from a collaboration between the museum, The Fashion Design Council of India and Lakmé Fashion Week.

Next to the clothing, a street style photo wall will highlight the additional importance of the streets outside of a show, with a selection of work by New York Times photographer Bill Cunningham on display for visitors to view and take photos in front of.

The new exhibition will run from May 20, 2022, to October 2022 at the Fashion for Good Museum, located at Rokin 102 in Amsterdam.

Image: Fashion for Good Museum, ‘Fashion Week: A New Era’ Photo by Kyla Elaine

