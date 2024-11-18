Fashion from Dior to Saint Laurent: Brooklyn Museum turns 200

The Brooklyn Museum is one of the largest, oldest and most important museums in New York. Now it is celebrating its birthday - with a large golden exhibition and gifts from famous artists.

The renowned Brooklyn Museum in New York is celebrating its 200th birthday with a gold exhibition - and is receiving gifts from famous artists. The exhibition "Solid Gold" shows more than 500 paintings, furniture, antiques as well as jewelry and clothing - designed by designers such as Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent and worn by stars such as Elizabeth Taylor, the museum announced.

The exhibition aims to "show the many odysseys of this metal that has influenced cultures and legacies" - from ancient Egypt to hip-hop, it continued. The exhibition is scheduled to run until July 2025.

The Brooklyn Museum, which turns 200 years old on November 24, is the second largest exhibition hall in the metropolis of New York. It houses scientific and ethnological collections as well as design and art from the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries.

There were also gifts for the museum for the birthday: Among other things, the artist Alex Katz gave a sculpture by his fellow artist Mark di Suvero. The steel artwork "Sooner or Later" now stands in the forecourt of the Brooklyn Museum. (dpa)

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE, translated and edited to English.