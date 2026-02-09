French luxury responds to Trump tariffs with cultural diplomacy

Facing a new era of trade tensions and tariffs under the Trump administration, the French luxury sector is leaning into its role as a “catalyst for cultural diplomacy.” Leading the charge is Comité Colbert, which has unveiled a strategic new exhibition in New York titled “Hidden Treasures: 250 Years of Franco-American Luxury Stories”.

The showcase features an unprecedented line-up of 60 luxury houses and cultural institutions, including titans like Hermès, Chanel, Balenciaga, and Celine. Running from May 26 to 31, 2026, at The Shed at Hudson Yards, the event represents a “record level of participation for an international outreach event of this nature,” according to organizers.

Soft power with purpose

The objective is transparent: to emphasize the deep-rooted role French luxury has played in American history. By highlighting heritage stories that trace the mutual influence of both nations, Comité Colbert aims to reposition these brands as more than just high-end imports.

The exhibition is structured into five chapters, described by Bénédicte Épinay, president and chief executive officer of Comité Colbert, as a “tribute to the incessant creative dialogue between our countries”.

“Hidden Treasures reveals how French luxury and heritage have acted as a catalyst for cultural diplomacy for over two centuries,” Épinay stated. “It serves as a universal language of elegance, innovation, and shared influence”.

Beyond elite demographic

To underscore the sector's relevance to the modern American public, the announcement was paired with a study by US consulting firm The Heart Monitors. Surveying 600 American consumers (ages 18 to 60) who purchased French goods in the last year, the study found that the “deep emotional connection with France” extends well beyond the ultra-wealthy. Crucially for the industry, “Frenchness” is no longer viewed as an unattainable ideal, but as an “accessible form of sophistication” that enriches daily life across broader demographics.

Luxury as political shield

The choice of The Shed as a venue carries significant political weight. In 2019, the cultural center was the site of a high-profile boycott by designers including Rag & Bone and Prabal Gurung, who protested developer Stephen Ross’s financial ties to Donald Trump.

While the controversy has cooled and the venue has since returned to the fashion week circuit—the symbolism remains potent. By hosting the exhibition at a site historically linked to a prominent Trump supporter, the French luxury sector is effectively setting up its defense on “home turf.”

Don't tax founding ally

Strategically timed to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence in 2026, the exhibition serves as a sophisticated reminder of the historic bond between the two nations. By invoking the legacy of Lafayette and Washington, Comité Colbert is making a silent but clear argument: French luxury is a foundational component of the American identity.

It is a masterful exercise in soft power - an elegant suggestion that one does not impose punitive taxes on a founding ally.