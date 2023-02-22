Gant launches archives exhibition in New York, London, Paris

One of America’s first sports brands, Gant, is set to open the doors to its first ever exhibition in New York this Thursday, inviting people to immerse into 70 years of iconic pieces and fashion history.

When joining the brand in 2005, Gant’s creative director, Christopher Bastin, took it upon himself to start tending to an archive. “Today it contains thousands of pieces representing our history, from 1949 to today,” he said in a press release.

The New York exposition has been curated by Lawrence Schlossman and James Harris. The fashion-focussed hosts of the podcast Throwing Fits picked out vintage button-down shirts, club blazers, varsity jackets in aged leather, and college campus memorabilia.

They said: “Even if you don't explicitly endorse prep or Ivy, you'll appreciate the myriad elements of modern menswear unmistakably shaped by Gant.”

This unique display of products is accompanied by an exclusive interview with Marty Gant, one of the founders, which has never before been seen.

London’s exhibition has been curated by Samuel Trotman and Paris’ exhibition by Manuel Schenck. Details about time and location will be published at a later time.

The Gant archive exhibition in New York will be open for visitors between February 23 and 26 in the brand’s new studio, which will be the first event taking place there since its return to the US market in 2022.