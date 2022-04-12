George at Asda establishes partnership with Netflix on licensed merch

Supermarket fashion label George at Asda has announced it will be collaborating with Netflix on merchandise collections available at select stores and via its online website.

A total of 48 fashion and lifestyle products are included in the collaboration and consist of apparel, footwear, accessories, stationery and homeware, with themes centred around popular Netflix original shows such as Squid Game, Stranger Things and Emily in Paris.

To launch the collaboration, 12 stores will be offering clothing and general merchandise while a further 38 will stock Netflix clothing and accessories, with more ranges set to release throughout the year.

Additionally, at the retailer’s Milton Keynes store a ‘flagship’ concession will offer a broader range of experiences, including branded changing rooms and dedicated product areas.

“We are extremely excited to have launched our partnership with Netflix,” said Scott Macra, senior buying manager at George, in a release. “We know that George is an important destination for customers looking to buy licensed product and Netflix has a broad range of properties that appeal to all the family.”

Macra continued: “We feel this collaboration is a great fit for George, which allows us to continue to bring a range of product that is relevant and for all the family to enjoy.”