H&M India partners with Hybe India for talent search campaign

Swedish fashion retailer H&M has announced a strategic partnership with Mumbai-based entertainment firm Hybe India to launch the ‘Icons in the making’ campaign. The initiative marks a significant deepening of the brand’s engagement with youth culture and the music industry within the Indian market. Through this collaboration, H&M serves as a primary partner for the Hybe India Audition, a nationwide search intended to form India’s first global girl group.

The campaign is designed to integrate fashion and music as dual platforms for self-expression among emerging talent. It will be activated via a series of interactive pop-ups and experiential spaces across six major Indian cities, including Guwahati, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Delhi. These locations will feature H&M Beauty stations and interactive installations from May through June.

Strategic expansion into youth culture

The partnership reflects a broader trend of apparel brands leveraging the music industry to secure brand loyalty among younger demographics. By providing physical spaces for audition submissions and content creation within select malls, the retailer aims to position itself at the intersection of retail and entertainment. Online auditions for the talent search are currently open and will remain active until July 31, 2026.

H&M India director, Helena Kuylenstierna, stated that the partnership aims to create a platform that supports emerging talent and enables them to explore their creative identity. Kuylenstierna noted that the brand’s ambition is to inspire young women to shape culture through their unique voices. This initiative builds upon previous engagements the retailer has maintained with music festivals and various artists.

Leveraging multi-genre entertainment hubs

Hybe India, which functions as a strategic global office for the South Korean entertainment giant Hybe, operates with a multi-home, multi-genre strategy. Hybe India chief operating officer, Dahae Lee, commented that the collaboration reflects a commitment to nurturing emerging talent while providing a platform to step toward a global stage. Lee emphasised that the new generation is bold in its self-expression, and the campaign supports this evolving narrative.

H&M currently operates 71 stores across 32 cities in India and maintains an extensive digital presence through its own website and third-party platforms. This partnership serves to reinforce its market position by aligning with the full value chain of talent discovery and intellectual property expansion managed by HI.