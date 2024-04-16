Hollister Co. launches new music programme with concert series

American lifestyle retailer Hollister Co. has unveiled a new music initiative designed to bring trending musicians to nationwide fans of both the brand and the artist through live performances, social activations and merchandise.

The project, dubbed ‘Feel Good Fest Music Program’, will kick off with the introduction of a concert series, through which six Gen Z artists and groups will perform in select high schools and venues across the US.

The first musicians to take part in the initiative are Benson Boone, Boys World, Claire Rosinkranz, Dylan Conrique, JVKE and WanMor, all of whom were selected by Hollister on the basis of their values aligning with the brand’s.

Next to music, Cary Collins Krug, chief marketing officer of Hollister’s parent company Abercrombie & Co., said that mental wellness was also a major factor to the programme, particularly for the retailer’s young adult customers.

In a release, she added that the company was “ecstatic to unite those two concepts in a cohesive, engaging, and meaningful way with talent that not only top charts, but share the same principles of authenticity and originality”.

In addition to live performances, partnered artists will spotlight their own style through a ‘Feel Good Fits’ social media series, where Hollister and its lifestyle brand Gilly Hicks will be at the forefront.