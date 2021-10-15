Hollister launches gamer training programme with Fortnite champion Kyle Giersdorf

American clothing brand Hollister has announced it has named Kyle ‘Bugha’ Giersdorf, Fortnite’s world cup champion, its official chief gaming scout, alongside the revelation the label will be launching a new gamer training programme.

In the brand’s first partnership with a professional gamer, Bugha has been selected to pick emerging streamers for Team Hollister, which offers the opportunity to take part in the training programme made in partnership with Twitch. Next to live-streamed training sessions and monthly mentorship from Bugha, participants will receive a 10,000 dollar sponsorship from Hollister to help them achieve their goal of the becoming next big gaming creator.

“We’re always focused on meeting our Gen Z customers where they are, and gaming continues to be a rising area of interest for global teens,” said Kristen Scott, global brand president at Abercrombie & Fitch Co., in a statement.

She continued: “We’ve recently been successfully and authentically showing up in the gaming world, particularly with our Fortnite tournament earlier this year - so we’re excited to delve even further into this area through our partnership with Bugha and the launch of Team Hollister.”

The apparel label’s Fortnite tournament, which took place in April, saw a collaboration with gaming agency Tripleclix and esports operator Mission Control. The event offered prizes such as Hollister gift cards, in-game currency and products from its complementary All Day Gameplay collection, released alongside the tournament.

Image: Hollister x Bugha

Similarly, Hollister and Bugha have come together to release a limited edition hoodie and sweatpant set made just for gaming. The two-piece, now available on Hollister’s official website and selected stores, is designed with large, snack-sized pockets and a hood that fits a gaming headset. Fans of Bugha were able to vote on the selected design through the gamers Instagram platform, allowing for their personal take on the set before its launch.

“I am pumped to act as Hollister’s chief gaming scout and for the release of our gaming apparel collection,” said Bugha on the new partnership. “Working with the team to design custom apparel that I’m truly excited to wear, and that I know other gamers will love, has been a really cool experience. I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store with this partnership.”