IED and the Lucerne School of Art and Design exhibit at Milan Jewelry Week

The European Institute of Design (Istituto Europeo di Design or IED) has always been involved in promoting the culture of jewelry design through spreading research, aesthetics and creativity as well as supporting young designers. It is with this spirit that IED is presenting a varied program during Milan Jewelry Week from a goldsmith’s workshop to an array of exhibitions that hopes to encourage an exchange between students and recent graduates based in Milan, Rome, Turin and Lucerne.

Twelve Plus Exhibition

In partnership with the Lucerne School of Art and Design, IED will hold an exhibition called Twelve Plus at Milan Jewelry Week. Held at Pisacane Arte from October 24 to 27, this exhibition symbolized the bridge that unites the cities of Milan and Lucerne through jewelry design.

IED Exhibition

This exhibition will be a multifaceted reflection that collects the most representative projects of jewelry design from the IED offices in Milan, Rome and Turin. From October 24 to 25, the works of 14 students and recent graduates will be on display to provide a cross-section of themes that currently represent these areas of design: constant research on materials, recourse to the new frontiers of technology (including 3D printing) and contextual recovery of traditional goldsmithing techniques.

Attendees can witness the open dialogue between the uniqueness of handcrafted jewelry in comparison to industrial production. Topics such as the growing link between jewelry and trends in motion in the wider fashion system and everyday lifestyle will also be on display.

Photos: courtesy of IED Milan