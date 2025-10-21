In Pictures: André Leon Talley exhibition opens in SCAD museums

The late US journalist and fashion icon André Leon Talley is now the subject of an exhibition at museums associated with the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD).

The life and achievements of the acclaimed fashion figure, who passed away in 2023, will be honoured among SCAD locations in Savannah and Atlanta, Georgia, as well as in Lacoste, France.

Dubbed ‘André Leon Talley: Style is Forever’, the travelling exhibition, which also honours the 10th anniversary of the SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film, presents a collection of couture and bespoke pieces from Talley’s personal wardrobe. Garments derive from a range of celebrated designers, including Tom Ford, Miuccia Prada, Gucci and Gianni Versace.

‘André Leon Talley: Style is Forever’ at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film. Credits: SCAD.

Talley himself had provided the SCAD Permanent Collection with a selection of his personal garments, accessories and photographs, the organisation said in a release. Recognisable moments from Talley’s life are also on display, such as his attendance at Met Galas, underlining his global influence.

A catalogue accompanies the exhibition, published by SCAD University Press and Rizzoli Electa. In it, a further explanation of Talley’s legacy is shared through essays, stories and memories from the public figure’s close friends and industry peers.

‘André Leon Talley: Style is Forever’ at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film. Credits: SCAD.

His connection to SCAD is also emphasised, with Talley having played a significant role in the formation of the institute's fashion programmes and later becoming the first recipient of the SCAD Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion, which was ultimately renamed the André Leon Talley Award.

The exhibition is currently on view at the SCAD Museum of Art in Savannah through January 11, 2026, and at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film in Atlanta through March 1, 2026. It will then travel to SCAD FASH Lacoste in spring 2026.

‘André Leon Talley: Style is Forever’ at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film. Credits: SCAD.

‘André Leon Talley: Style is Forever’ at SCAD FASH Museum of Fashion + Film. Credits: SCAD.