In Pictures: Apple TV+ to stream new ‘La Maison’ series

Apple’s streaming service has revealed the details of a new fashion-related series diving into the scandalous world of warring fashion houses.

‘La Maison’ is set to grace the screens of global Apple TV+ users on September 20 in the form of a fictional 10-episode series in the French-language which will be released weekly through to November 15.

The show follows “two illustrious, dysfunctional and powerful rival families as they vie for dominance in the cutthroat world of high fashion”, a press release read, a story that is set within a Paris-based high-fashion atelier.

Episode 1. Lambert Wilson and Amira Casar in "La Maison," premiering September 20, 2024 on Apple TV+. Credits: Apple TV+.

The cast includes Lambert Wilson, who takes on one of the central characters, Vincent Ledu, who leaves his family’s haute couture house, Ledu, following a scandal involving a viral video.

Wilson is joined by Amira Casar, Zita Hanrot, Pierre Deladonchomps and Carole Bouquet, who takes on the role of CEO of the Rovel luxury group, which sets out to acquire Ledu through revengeful tactics.

The story itself is based on an “original idea” of Alex Berger, who served as executive producer to the show, while showrunners José Caltagirone and Valentine Milville created the series.

Episode 1. Amira Casar and Zita Hanrot in "La Maison," premiering September 20, 2024 on Apple TV+. Credits: Apple TV+.