Jackie Kennedy’s wedding dress designer Ann Lowe to be subject of upcoming biopic

Ann Lowe, the American designer behind the 1953 wedding dress of Jackie Kennedy, is set to become the subject of a new biopic picked up by Sony’s TriStar Pictures.

Currently dubbed ‘The Dress’, and initially reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, the production will detail how Lowe, often credited to have been the first Black woman to own a shop on Madison Avenue, was commissioned to design the iconic wedding gown.

Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster have been selected to write the screenplay, which is to be based on the book ‘By Her Own Design’ by Piper Huguley.

Meanwhile, tennis player and businesswoman Serena Williams and Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter will be producing through Williams’ studio Nine Two Six Productions. Buyer of the pitch Shary Shirazi will also oversee the project alongside studio president Nicole Brown.

Lowe, who died in 1981, was known for her mid-century designs and had dressed some of the most prestigious names in US history, including family members of the Rockefellers, the Roosevelts and the Du Ponts.

She went on to be appointed the role of designing the ivory silk taffeta wedding dress that Jackie Kennedy wore to marry John F. Kennedy.