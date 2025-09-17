Jacquemus curates 'Mythes' exhibition in Paris

Fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus embarks on a new artistic project as curator and scenographer of the "Mythes" exhibition. This exhibition presents a dialogue between works of antiquity and those of the sculptor Aristide Maillol. The exhibition, created in collaboration with Galerie Chenel and Galerie Dina Vierny, will be held at the Collège des Bernardins in Paris, from October 20 to 24, 2025.

Fashion meets art

Simon Porte Jacquemus's involvement in the art world is not new. The designer, known for his fashion shows staged in exceptional locations and for his aesthetic influenced by Provence, was invited in 2024 to design a special exhibition around the works of François-Xavier Lalanne. This was during a sale organised by Christie’s in New York.

This new initiative appears as a natural extension of his creative vision. It illustrates the increasingly blurred lines between fashion and art, a growing trend in the sector.

The "Mythes" exhibition will continue at Galerie Chenel and Galerie Dina Vierny, from Thursday, October 30 to Saturday, December 20.

Another key development for Jacquemus is the designer's collaboration with Veuve Clicquot, owned by the luxury group LVMH. The launch of the champagne bottle designed by Jacquemus took place at the London department store Selfridges (Oxford Street) in September. This second collaboration further elevates the Jacquemus brand image.