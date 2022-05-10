Kering to present 2022 Women in Motion award to Viola Davis

Luxury conglomerate Kering has announced it will be presenting the 2022 Women in Motion award to actress Viola Davis during the Cannes Film Festival on May 22.

The Golden Globe winner is being recognised for her commitment to the entertainment industry, as well as her dedication to the rights of women and minorities, with the luxury house calling her “one of the most influential American actresses and producers of her time”.

Davis has become known for her work regarding social issues, voicing her support for movements such as #MeToo and calling out the lack of diversity in film and TV production through speeches, public campaigns and initiatives.

The award will be presented during the Women in Motion dinner, by chairman and chief executive officer of Kering, François-Henri Pinault; president of the Cannes Film Festival, Pierre Lescure; and executive director of the festival, Thierry Frémaux.

Since launching in 2015, the Women in Motion programme has continued to highlight women’s contributions to culture and arts, previously recognising the likes of Salma Hayek, Gong Li and Jane Fonda for their work in this area.