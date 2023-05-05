Knix to launch documentary project to drive representation

Intimates company Knix is set to launch a new documentary project funding filmmakers that tackle issues and stories that matter to women and aim to drive meaningful dialogue.

Dubbed ‘The Knix Fund Catalyst Docs for Change Project’, the brand will be working with content company Catalyst and partnering with filmmakers on the initiative, which will officially debut at the Banff World Media Festival opening June 11.

During the event, Knix’s founder and president Joanna Griffiths and Catalyst’s founder Julie Bristow will take part in a panel where they will explain the project’s objectives.

Those wanting to participate can apply through open submissions, and selected individuals will then be commissioned to move into production and distribution.

Through the project, the duo hope to dismantle the lack of representation for women seen in both the entertainment and intimate apparel industries, a press release noted.

Bristow commented on the partnership: "The values of Knix and the thought-leadership that Joanna has provided on so many women's issues align perfectly with Catalyst's mission to open eyes, minds, and hearts with unapologetically brilliant storytelling by and about women.

“To achieve a more inclusive world, we need more stories led by women creators. Sometimes the only way to catalyse change is to challenge legacy business models by investing in new paradigms.

“This partnership does just that. We will ensure important stories get told because we'll finance them.”