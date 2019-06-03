Lady Gaga’s iconic outfits on display in permanent Las Vegas exhibition

Lady Gaga’s most memorable outfits, including the infamous meat dress worn at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, are now on display at a permanent exhibition at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas. Named after Haus of Gaga, the creative team behind the popstar’s style, the exhibit is free to enter and features over 50 items, from grows to headwear and accessories, covering over a decade of Gaga’s career .

Apart from the meat dress, which has been dried, dyed and turned into jerky, visitors will also see the solar system-inspired Armani Privé gown worn by Gaga at the 2010 Grammy’s and the Versace bodysuit chosen for the 2017 Super Bowl. Select outfits will be auctioned in benefit of Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, which conducts projects on empowerment and mental health for young people.

Picture: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP