Lagerfeld's life as a graphic novel

Those seeking light summer reading may find what they're looking for in Alfons Kaiser's latest project. The fashion critic of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) has now released his 383-page biography of Karl Lagerfeld as a graphic novel. Illustrator and comic author Simon Schwartz has selected key moments from the book, tracing Lagerfeld's life from his birth in 1933 to his death in 2019.

Kaiser points out an interesting detail. For the FAZ magazine, Schwartz has been drawing the series "Vita Obscura" about forgotten historical figures since 2019. On the same page, Lagerfeld published his political caricatures monthly until January 2019 – for six years. These were already published in book form under the title "Karlikaturen".

Not only this overlap in the work of the illustrator and the influential fashion designer sparks curiosity. The stylised comic form effectively showcases Lagerfeld's pointed remarks. It makes one want to brush up on their fashion knowledge through an entertaining read.

During Berlin Fashion Week, Kaiser and Schwartz will also present their work on Wednesday at 7pm GMT in the FAZ Atrium at Mittelstrasse two.

"Lagerfeld", Graphic Novel by Alfons Kaiser and Simon Schwartz. Publication date July 10, 2025. 104 pages, fully illustrated in colour. C.H. Beck publisher. Hardcover.