Landmark Labubu retrospective opens during Paris Fashion Week

More than just a plush toy, Labubu has become a global phenomenon and a luxury accessory in its own right. Particularly on-trend in 2025, this sharp-toothed charm has adorned everything from Birkin bags to Uniqlo satchels. It is now the subject of a major retrospective running alongside Paris Fashion Week.

After touring Shanghai, Taipei and Hong Kong, the world tour celebrating the first decade of The Monsters, from which Labubu originates, has arrived in Paris. It is located at 60 rue de Turenne in the 3rd arrondissement. The exhibition, titled “Monsters by monsters: Now and then”, runs from March 4 to March 29, 2026. This project, co-organised by art toy giant Pop Mart and How2work, traces the evolution of the characters created by artist Kasing Lung since 2015.

“Monsters by monsters: Now and then” exhibition in Paris. Credits: Pop Mart / Labubu.

Immersive journey between contemporary art and merchandise

The event is structured around six themed spaces designed to illustrate the brand's transition from a simple collectible toy to a global pop culture icon.

Oil paintings & Sculptures: a spotlight on Kasing Lung's artistic work, highlighting the artistic dimension of the intellectual property (IP).

Interactive photo booth: a space dedicated to Labubu plush toys.

Designer Toy Zone: a retrospective of classic figurines and collaborations with various fashion and lifestyle brands.

Journey & sketches: a presentation of archival documents and sketches.

Illustrated books: a focus on the literary trilogy that originated the Labubu narrative universe.

Where does Labubu come from?

Labubu belongs to the cheerful troupe of The Monsters, a series of toys representing mischievous little elves who inhabit Nordic forests. Before becoming a toy, it first appeared in Kasing Lung's illustrated books. The story reveals that despite their monstrous appearance, the “Monsters” are optimistic, curious and deeply benevolent beings. Readers follow their daily adventures in the heart of nature.

Kasing Lung poses at the “Monsters by monsters: Now and then” exhibition in Paris. Credits: Pop Mart / Labubu.