Levi’s launches virtual concert series to support artists

American denim brand Levi’s has launched a new program on its Instagram Live channel to support artists and musicians while encouraging watchers to stay at home during the time of COVID-19. The program, titled 5:01® Live, is hosted on the channel every weekday at 5:01 PST.

The live program was created to showcase some of the brand’s favorite artists to bring its community together while they’re apart during this time. It also gives the brand the opportunity to directly support musician as well as their chosen charities in addition to connecting with fans and wider audiences.

“Artists are suffering from tremendous uncertainty during this time. Shows and tours have been canceled, bands and crews aren’t being paid,” Levi’s chief marketing officer Jennifer Sey said in a statement. “For a famous artist that has ‘made it’ that might be okay…but what about your favorite unknown artist? We wanted to do something fun for them, for the artist community, in recognition of the fact they bring us so much happiness. Music and art bring us all together and they are what we are fighting to return to.”

The Levi’s 5:01® Live series can be found each weekday at 5:01 PST on the brand’s Instagram account.

Image: Levi’s