Levi's and Beyoncé release The Denim Cowboy film

Levi's has unveiled The Denim Cowboy, the final chapter in its year-long REIIMAGINE campaign in collaboration with Beyoncé. The film brings together previous campaign installments—Launderette, Pool Hall, and Refrigerator—into a single story centered on empowerment and modern reinterpretation of Levi's heritage.

Featuring pieces from the new Beyoncé x Levi's denim collection, the film highlights standout items like the Western Crystal '90s Shrunken Trucker and the newly introduced 501 Curve jeans, designed to celebrate curves while preserving the classic 501 silhouette. The narrative unfolds with Beyoncé winning a pool game against a local “shark” played by actor Timothy Olyphant, claiming his 501 jeans as the prize.

Set to an exclusive edit of "Levi’s Jeans" from Beyoncé’s Grammy-winning Cowboy Carter album, the 90-second film was directed by Melina Matsoukas, who also helmed the previous chapters. It continues Levi's tradition of working with acclaimed creatives, including cinematographer Marcell Rév and photographer Mason Poole.

Kenny Mitchell, Levi's Global Chief Marketing Officer, called The Denim Cowboy a celebration of reinvention in a press release: “The campaign has put women at the center of the narrative and set in motion a new, iconic chapter in Levi's history.”

The Beyoncé x Levi's denim collection launches August 7 on Levi's website and in select stores. The campaign rolls out globally across TV, digital, social media, and out-of-home platforms.