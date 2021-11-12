Loewe Foundation becomes patron of Ghibli Museum

The Loewe Foundation, a private cultural organisation part of luxury house Loewe, has become a patron of the Tokuma Memorial Cultural Foundation for Animation, to further its commitment to supporting craft.

The partnership will see the Loewe Foundation supply three years of financial support to the Ghibli Museum in Mitaka, Japan, aiding its pursuit of cultural activities and exhibitions. Based on the shared value of respect for craft, the two look to sustain “the rich creativity and human warmth that springs from handmade craftsmanship”.

The Loewe Foundation, established in 1988, looks to promote creativity, support educational programmes and safeguard heritage in the arts.

The luxury label has partnered with the animation house, Studio Ghibli, before, in a collaborative collection inspired by characters from the studio’s films.

“We are delighted to see Loewe, a Maison with craftsmanship at the core of its identity, and the Ghibli Museum, which communicates the warmth of handcraft through the animation of thousands of drawings, come together,” said Kazuki Anzai, museum director, in a statement.

Opened in 2001, the Ghibli Museum celebrates the popular Japanese animation house, co-founded by director and animator Hayao Miyazaki. Interactive exhibitions feature beloved characters from the studio’s films, including the likes of My Neighbour Totoro and, the Oscar-winning production, Spirited Away.