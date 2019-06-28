Fashionunited
 
Louis Vuitton debuts LVX exhibit in Beverly Hills
Dale Arden Chong
As art and fashion continue to merge into one, Louis Vuitton celebrates its 160 years of collaborations with its LVX exhibition in Beverly Hills. The luxury brand took command of the building at 468 N. Rodeo Drive, where the immersive exhibition will be until September 15.

Inside, the brand has created an experiential exhibition featuring collaborations with including clothing trunks custom-made for Wes Anderson’s 2006 film “Darjeeling Limited,” as well as collaborations with various artists and fashion designers such as the streetwear brand Supreme.

Louis Vuitton takes the opportunity with LVX not only to display its long history of collaborations, but also its continued work innovativeness in fashion.

In what could be considered a small museum featuring the luxury brand’s massive archive—and growing portfolio—visitors of the LVX exhibit experience how the brand has made a name for itself as an innovative and history powerhouse. Viewers get a unique look at the work Louis Vuitton has done over the years, with rooms dedicated to its iconic monogram print, silk scarves, and more. The brand even showcases its craftsmanship with demonstrations from its artisans.

Of course, what’s a designer exhibition in Los Angeles without a room dedicated to custom red carpet looks? Lining the walls of a pink-tinged room were gowns seen everywhere from the steps of the Met Gala and more.

With LVX in full swing, the brand also took the opportunity to debut its next set of collaborators: Sam Falls, Urs, Fischer, Nicholas Hobo, Alex Israel, Tschabalala Self, and Jonas Wood. Each of these artists reimagined the brand’s Capucine bag in limited editions of 300 — and already sold out.

As with most museums, there was also a gift shop filled with Louis Vuitton clothing and paraphernalia for visitors to browse and shop when they had gotten through the exhibition.

