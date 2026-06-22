Marimekko celebrates 75th anniversary with exhibition in Japan
Finnish design house Marimekko will open an exhibition in Japan on July 4th to celebrate its 75th anniversary. “Designed as an immersive experience rather than a traditional retrospective, the exhibition highlights Marimekko’s forward-looking approach to the art of printmaking,” the press release states.
The exhibition consists of three parts: seventy iconic Marimekko dresses, interactive digital installations that promise to immerse visitors in the creative process, and a new artistic collaboration with Japanese designer Akira Minagawa. Marimekko features a new print by Minagawa designed specifically for the exhibition and produced at Marimekko’s printing factory in Helsinki, Finland.
The exhibition, titled 'Marimekko: Art of Printmaking – Beauty, Dream, Love' will run until June 2028 and travel to several cities, including Tokyo, Hiroshima, and Nagasaki. With this project, the brand emphasizes its international positioning and its long-standing creative dialogue with Japan.
Marimekko was founded in 1951 in Helsinki by designer Armi Ratia along with her husband Viljo Ratia.