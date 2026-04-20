Milan: Nike unveils “Air Lab” for design innovation

Nike and the Dropcity architecture centre are launching the “Air Lab” in Milan, a new innovation and experimentation hub for the creative scene.

As part of Milan Design Week, the sportswear giant is currently offering a first look at the project. Nike announced on Sunday that it will be open to the public from autumn as a permanent part of Dropcity. The lab provides designers with access to state-of-the-art technology, including robotic arms and thermoforming machines, to explore the use of “air” as a design element in product development. The opening is accompanied by an exhibition showcasing approximately 100 previously unreleased prototypes and material samples, making the evolution of Nike Air technology tangible.

Nike’s “Air Lab” in Milan Credits: Nike

Nike’s “Air Lab” in Milan Credits: Nike

“Nike has always had an experimental, hands-on culture of making,” explained Golnaz Armin, vice president design studio excellence. “At Nike, prototyping is a daily practice – an instinctive drive to develop, test and refine things in real time.” Andrea Caputo, founder of Dropcity, added that the initiative establishes a new model of collaboration between companies and research institutions: “The lab shows that design and production can leave a tangible legacy for the city of Milan.”

Nike’s “Air Lab” in Milan Credits: Nike

Nike’s “Air Lab” in Milan Credits: Nike

Nike’s “Air Lab” in Milan Credits: Nike

The “Air Lab” is on display as part of Milan Design Week from April 20 to 26 at Via Sammartini 72 in Milan.

This article was written with the help of artificial intelligence.