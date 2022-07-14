Moss Bros. partners with Peaky Blinders theatre show

Formalwear brand Moss Bros. has revealed a new collaboration Peaky Blinders: The Rise, a theatre show interpretation of the BBC’s popular TV series Peaky Blinders.

Located in London’s Camden Garrison, the immersive theatre show will see participants dressed up in recreated looks from the series while taking part in live sets, character interactions and game play centred around Peaky Blinders’ main character, Tommy Shelby.

Moss has specifically recreated a selection of the casts’ key costumes with custom suiting and artisanal tailoring methods, drawing further inspiration from the brand’s own archive.

Looks aim to authentically reflect the style of the era the series is set in, shown in oversized lapels and long lined coats.

“We launched in 1851 and we’ve dressed people for the biggest moments in their lives ever since,” said Brian Brick, Moss Bros. CEO, in a release.

Brick continued: “With such a long heritage, we’re well-known for our formalwear, and with Peaky Blinders providing such a mainstay influence on tailoring, it’s been wonderful to see our skilled team deftly produce the costumes for this.”