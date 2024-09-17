Mugler unveils details of new documentary

French fashion brand Mugler is set to get its own documentary. The 60-minute film, directed by Matthieu Menu and produced by Terminal 9, will dive into the history of the acclaimed luxury label, as well as its operations in the present day.

Releasing in autumn in the lead up to the house’s 50th anniversary, ‘Inside the Dream: Mugler’ touches on key events that have brought the brand to its current point, blending archival footage with runway backstage moments and behind-the-scenes of campaigns for the Angel and Alien fragrances.

While much of the documentary intends to celebrate the brand’s “visionary heritage”, initially under the guidance of its late founder Manfred Thierry Mugler, it will also offer insight into the workings of the brand’s current creative director, Casey Cadwallader.

With this, viewers will glimpse into the making of Cadwallader’s spring/summer 2024 runway show, while also getting a look at how iconic pieces were created, including Zendaya’s chrome robot look worn at the premier of Dune 2 that had initially been made for the autumn/winter 1995-96 ‘Cirque d’hiver’ collection.

In a release, Danièle Lahana-Aidenbaum, global brand president Mugler fashion and fragrances, said: "50 years of Mugler is a testament to the power of bold creativity. With fashion creative director Casey Cadwallader, the brand continues to honour Manfred Thierry Mugler's transformative legacy and shape the future of fashion and fragrance together, with its iconic designs and groundbreaking innovations."

‘Inside the Dream: Mugler’ will be available to watch exclusively via Canal+ in France from September 25 and later on select global platforms, including Prime Video.