Musée des Arts Décoratifs sets dates for Schiaparelli exhibition

Paris’ Musée des Arts Décoratifs has set a date for its upcoming exhibition on Elsa Schiaparelli and has revealed more information on what to expect.

Scheduled for 6 July 2022 to 22 January 2023, the ‘Surrealist World of Elsa Schiaparelli’ exhibition will centre around the famed luxury seamstress, covering everything from her personal background to her haute couture work.

In a release, the museum, which is currently showing an exhibition by the recently passed Thierry Mugler, said: “In two decades, Elsa Schiaparelli has made fashion a natural breath of the avant-garde, a playground in which to reinvent women through femininity and allure as well as the mind, in work that remains strikingly topical.”

It goes on to say that the exhibition looks to offer visitors both the freedom to create and be themselves, with models, drawings and jewellery on display by Schiaparelli herself.

Items exhibited have been donated by the Italian designer to the Union Française des Arts du Costume, the museum’s funding partner.

Pieces are preserved to keep their artistic heritage in order to continue being passed on for future generations.