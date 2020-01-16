Netflix announces premiere date for 'Next in Fashion' with Alexa Chung and Tan France

A new fashion-focused reality show is coming to Netflix. “Next in Fashion” which stars fashion designer Alexa Chung and fashion expert Tan France from “Queer Eye” as its hosts, will be joining the streaming service’s offerings come Jan. 29, according to an announcement on Alexa Chung’s Instagram account.

The 10-episode fashion competition show—which is similar to that of “Project Runway” or “Amazon’s Making the Cut”—will highlight emerging designers from around the world who are all vying for the final prize: 250,000 USD and a chance to have their collection sold on renowned retailer Net-A-Porter.

Guest judges include industry veterans such as Eva Chen, the direct of fashion partnerships at Instagram, Hollywood stylist Elizabeth Stewart, and Net-a-Porter’s global buying director Elizabeth vOn der Goltz. There will also be notable designers including Prabal Gurung, Christopher Kane, Philip Lim, and Monique Lhuillier who will be in the guest judge chair for the show.