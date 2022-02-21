New York retail platform The Canvas to bring spacesuit NFTs to MFW

Ethical retail platform The Canvas is set to present a special installation at Milan Fashion Week, which will include a curation of its brands and the launch of its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection.

As part of the 2022 edition of the concept trade show White Milano, the New York-based platform’s installation, entitled Down to Earth, will look to highlight the “creations for Earth and beyond”. Five of its brands will be presented at the event, including the UK’s Not Just Pajama and Enie Label and Jona Bednajec of Slovenia.

Alongside silk pyjamas and knitwear, The Canvas is also planning to reveal Spacesuit NFTs inspired by real-life spacesuits, developed in a collaboration with Pacific Spaceflight company and its founder, Cameron Smith.

Two NFTs will be auctioned online during Milan Fashion Week, via the platform’s Instagram. Winners will receive a fully customised, ‘couture’ spacesuit and the opportunity to experience mission training in their suit.

In a release, The Canvas CEO, Devin Gilmartin, said: “Cryptocurrency, through blockchain, has enabled millions around the world to have access to financial products and services. Cameron Smith’s Spacesuits aim to bring the same kind of open access to humans for outer space travel and these NFTs help support a new kind of mission.”