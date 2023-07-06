Nike unveils ‘next era’ for womenswear in dance performance

Sportswear giant Nike has revealed what it is calling the “next era for Nike Women” through a dance performance choreographed by the brand’s partner, choreographer and dancer Parris Goebel.

Hosted in Paris on July 5, the experience entitled ‘Goddess Awakened’ looked to celebrate the power of womanhood through movement, style and self-expression.

Speaking on the event, Liz Weldon, VP, global Nike Women’s brand management, said that the performance represented this new era, through which “the brand is a platform for celebrating and empowering female creativity and self-expression through the lens of community”.

'Goddess Awakened' dance performance by Parris Goebel. Credits: Nike.

Throughout the 40-minute performance, 30 Nike athletes and partners were brought together, donning existing looks by the brand as well as forthcoming pieces from Nike collaborators, including Martine Rose, Yoon Ahn and Feng Chen Wang.

'Goddess Awakened' dance performance by Parris Goebel. Credits: Nike.

The brand’s VP of apparel design, Tania Flynn, elaborated on the concept, adding: “The next era for Nike Women means designing for all women and all journeys through distinctive styling and product — and you can see the range of that vivid, joyful and provocative expression in the pieces worn tonight, brought to life by our Nike collective.

“By celebrating all forms of movement, all bodies and all creative identities, we can help redefine the future of sport for the next generation.”

The event further built on Nike’s newly launched Nike Well Collective, a proposition the brand introduced last month that offers a new take on wellness through the expansion of its trainer network and Sports Research Lab.