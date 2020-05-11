No Space, Just A Place: Gucci's physical and virtual exhibition

As a result of Covid-19, people around the world have been tied to their homes for months. As a result, the private sphere has taken on a new meaning: one that resonates with the concept of 'etotopopia'. Gucci is devoting an exhibition to this concept in the Daelim Museum in Seoul, entitled 'No Space, Just A Place. Eterotopia '.

In the exhibition, Gucci explores the theme by linking the work of independent and alternative art spaces in Seoul to the concept of 'heterotopia', developed by the French philosopher Michel Foucault to describe the physical location of a utopia. Based on this, the exhibition presents a new definition of the 'alternative space' as a place where a utopian future is being built: a future in which people interact with each other and their environment in a different, more desirable way. The exhibition provides food for thought about being together and being different.

The exhibition is curated by the Tunisian-French curator and art critic Myriam Ben Salah, who is also editor-in-chief of Kaleidoscope magazine. Many local and international artists participate in the exhibition. Examples of works on display are the wallpaper installation 'Covers' by Kang Seung Lee (QueerArch), the surrealist intervention 'Ida, Ida, Ida!' by Olivia Erlanger and the audiovisual installation 'Notes on Gesture' by Martine Syms.

A virtual version of the exhibition also exists. This is accessible free of charge via the website of the exhibition. Both the physical and the virtual exhibition will run until July 12, 2020.

This article was previously published on FashionUnited.fr, translated and edited.

Photos: Gucci