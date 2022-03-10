Pantone drops first NFTs inspired by colour of the year 2022

Colour authority Pantone has teamed up with digital artist Polygon1993 for the launch of its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection inspired by its Colour of the Year 2022, Very Peri.

Nine NFT artworks by the Parisian artist will be up for grabs in a giveaway held by the colour-led organisation, through the eco-friendly blockchain Tezos.

Five NFTs are now available for free, from March 9 to 10, on Tezos’ NFT marketplace, Objkt. An additional four are to become available between March 11 and 14 exclusively through Pantone’s own Very Peri room at Tezos’ SXSW 2022 experience, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Visitors to the space will also be able to view the NFTs and Very Peri colour in an immersive room at the location.

For the NFTs themselves, Polygon1993 created a range of digital glitch art using techniques that incorporated analogue and digital cameras alongside digital tools producing imagery that appears to be in motion.

The digital drop is part of Pantone’s ongoing strategy to build on Tezos and “explore colour in the digital world”.