Prada Mode comes to Los Angeles

Prada presented its seventh edition of Prada Mode, “a travelling social club”, at Los Angeles restaurant Genghis Cohen, coinciding with the city’s art fair, Frieze.

The two-day event centred around honouring artist Martine Syms, who unveiled the immersive installation ‘HelLA World’ at the location. The text and video piece consisted of equal parts live performance, narrative exposition and casual conversation, each shown on monitors around the restaurant that encouraged guests to interact with the installation.

A talk on ‘LA, Cinema and Contemporary Art’ kicked off the event, featuring a discussion with Syms alongside poet Diamond Stingily and filmmakers Garrett Bradley and Daisy Zhou. This was followed by a private dinner for members of Prada Mode, which boasted a celebrity-clad list of attendees, including the likes of Rashida Jones, Storm Reid and Gabrielle Union.

As part of day two, an additional talk, this time on Syms’ installation, set the tone and was followed by a party featuring a live performance by Sudan Archives.