Princess Beatrice wedding dress to go on display in the UK

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice's vintage wedding dress, first worn by Her Majesty The Queen in the 1960s, will go on public display at Windsor Castle later this month.

The exhibition, part of the royal families tradition to display all wedding gowns to the public, is being organised by the Royal Collection Trust and will showcase Princess Beatrice’s vintage wedding dress designed by British fashion designer Sir Norman Hartnell, which was loaned to her by The Queen from September 24.

Princess Beatrice wore the wedding dress, made of ivory peau de soie taffeta, and trimmed with a band of ivory duchesse satin, for her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor on July 17.

Sir Norman Hartnell’s original design was altered for Princess Beatrice under the direction of Angela Kelly, personal advisor, dresser and curator to The Queen, and the British fashion designer Stewart Parvin.

The full-skirted silhouette was softened to give a more contemporary, simplified shape, and the underskirt and petticoats were recreated and bound with silk tulle. Short sleeves of triple organza were added to the straps and embroidered with vintage diamantés to match the original Hartnell embroidery design.

As the dress was on loan from The Queen, the palace has noted that each alteration made to the gown is completely “reversible”.

A Royal Wedding: HRH Princess Beatrice exhibition to open at Windsor Castle

The taffeta gown is an example of Hartnell’s signature crinoline silhouette and love of embellishment, as seen in the geometric hand embroidery in crystals and diamantés over the bodice, waist and hips, and was first worn by The Queen for a State dinner at the British Embassy in Rome during a State Visit in 1961. Her Majesty wore it again to the London premiere of the film Lawrence of Arabia in 1962 and for the State Opening of Parliament in 1966.

The Royal Wedding display at Windsor Castle will also feature Princess Beatrice’s wedding shoes, made by Valentino and previously worn by Her Royal Highness on occasions including the wedding of TRH The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

In addition, a replica of Her Royal Highness’s bridal bouquet made from artificial flowers has been created for the display. The bouquet was designed by Patrice Van Helden, co-owner of RVH Floral Design, and contained trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, Royal Porcelina spray roses, pink O’Hara roses, pink ‘wax flower’ (Chamelaucium uncinatum) and baby pink astilbe, as well as sprigs of myrtle in keeping with royal tradition.

The special display of HRH Princess Beatrice of York’s wedding dress is part of a visit to Windsor Castle from September 24 to November 22.

Images: via The Royal Family Facebook by Benjamin Wheeler